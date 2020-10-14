PARIS (dpa-AFX) – The planned German-French cooperation in hydrogen technology is now taking on more concrete forms from the Parisian point of view. A joint project should be launched by the end of the year, said the Élysée Palace on Tuesday evening in Paris. This was preceded by a technology dialogue in which Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debated via video conference.

France Economics and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who also attended the conference, had already announced the cooperation last month. France wants to invest seven billion euros in hydrogen technology in the long term, and nine billion euros are planned in Germany. For Paris, Muster is the establishment of a European battery cell production facility – the billion-euro project was initiated on a large scale by Germany and France. Macron already spoke of the “Airbus of batteries”.

According to the will of the Brussels EU Commission, the use of climate-friendly hydrogen is to be greatly expanded in order to promote the energy transition. In July, the authority presented a strategy according to which capacities should grow strongly across Europe with public support.

Further topics of the exchange were the super-fast 5G radio data transmission and the cloud technology for data storage. Berlin and Paris also want to work more closely together in these areas. It is important to strengthen the industrial base in Europe. / Cb / DP / he