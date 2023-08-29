How did you feel about the content of this article?

According to Macron, France’s accession is possible due to its overseas territory, French Guiana, one of the members of the Amazon agreement. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French President Emannuel Macron said this Tuesday (29) during his annual speech to French ambassadors that he wants to insert the country into the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), whose members are currently Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, French Guiana (overseas territory of France) and Suriname.

“I solemnly declare that France is a candidate to enter the Amazon treaty and play a full role in the organization, with representation associated with our overseas territory, French Guiana”, said the head of state.

For Macron, France has room to enter ACTO due to Guyana’s location in the Amazon. With that, your country would be “automatically” inserted in the region.

He also stated that “this is an important achievement for our country, which seeks to play a diplomatic role through the overseas territory” that it governs, therefore, “awaits confirmation of the candidacy by Brazil and the other powers belonging to the group”, he said. .

In 2019, the French president said at the G7 summit that the Amazon is “the common good of the world”. According to him, “everyone is involved in protecting the forest, but France would be more because of Guyana, because they are ‘Amazonians’ too”, he said at the time.

Between the 4th and 9th of this month, ACTO member countries participated in the Amazon Summit, in Belém (PA), under the leadership of Lula. At the time, Macron was invited to attend the meeting, however, he declined the invitation.