French President Emmanuel Macron wants to create a new ‘European political community’ to bind Ukraine in particular to the European Union.

It would take years, possibly decades before Ukraine can become a full member of the European Union, Macron said in the European Parliament on Monday. The only way to speed up that process is to relax the accession criteria. However, that is not permissible, according to Macron. In order to guarantee Ukraine a European future, a new association would have to be established. In addition to EU countries, Moldova and Georgia could also be eligible, as well as countries that have left the EU, such as the United Kingdom.

Macron made his suggestion at a special meeting in parliament that concluded a citizens’ consultation on the future of the European Union. European citizens had the opportunity to participate in the discussion about European policy for a whole year. Their suggestions add up to 49 recommendations and over 300 measures, ranging from healthcare to sustainability. On May 9, Europe Day, the proposals were officially handed over to the presidents of the European Parliament, the Commission and Macron because France is currently the president of the European Council.

Some of the proposals made by this Conference on the Future of Europe would entail amendments to the European Treaties. For example, citizens want unanimous decisions to be taken less often and to give parliament more power. Limiting the veto and a right of initiative for parliament is not automatically possible within the treaties. After Parliament voted in favor of a treaty revision last week, Macron and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also endorsed the need to amend the treaties.

hesitant

Such a review is a major political process that many countries are wary of. In the past, treaty changes led to almost endless political debates. Moreover, in times of crisis, the EU has been able to move in new directions without amending the treaties. For example, the Union was involved in the purchase and development of Covid vaccines, while it actually has hardly any powers in the field of health care. During the pandemic, the Union also collectively borrowed money on the capital market to cushion the economic consequences for economically weaker countries.

It would take years, possibly decades before Ukraine can become a full member of the European Union

Von der Leyen promised to provide a detailed overview in September of what will be done with citizens’ suggestions. One idea has already been embraced by the Commission, such as the suggestion to make patient data accessible across the Union. She also promised that citizens would be consulted in the future before all far-reaching bills.

Also read: Putin remains silent in long-awaited speech about next moves in Ukraine



The special meeting in Strasbourg was inevitably dominated by Putin’s war in Ukraine. It was not possible to talk about the future of Europe without referring to the war and it is not possible to think about the future of the European Union without considering the new geopolitical situation created by Putin’s invasion. That was all the more true on the day when the Russian president himself, in a speech marking the end of World War II, tried once again to put the blame for the Ukraine war on the West.

Democracy is louder than Putin’s bombs, said a European Commission vice-president. This is an example for the world, the French Europe minister said about the involvement of citizens in policy. “Tanks are rolling in Red Square. You chose democracy. History will show you were right.”

More independent EU

Von der Leyen left no doubt that the future of the European Union and the future of Ukraine are inextricably linked. In her talk, she referred to one of the conference participants, a young woman who took part in the discussions with her baby born halfway through the conference on her arm. That was the image that symbolizes Europe, von der Leyen said, “an image many times stronger than the images of the tanks on the streets of Moscow.”

See also 15-year-old seriously injured by knife wounds Also read: With Macron’s win, the EU escapes an existential crisis, especially when unity is indispensable



Macron, winged by a fresh mandate from the French voter, championed a more independent and effective European Union. The EU needs to become more independent in defence, energy and food supply and decision-making needs to be speeded up, including by reducing the frequency of unanimity decisions.

Following his visit to parliament, Macron would travel to Berlin for dinner with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It is a Brussels cliché that the EU will not move forward if Paris and Berlin do not agree. Without Scholz, Macron cannot realize the ambitious plans he announced in Strasbourg.