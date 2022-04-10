Home page politics

As in 2017, there will be a runoff between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election – who has the better cards?

Paris – Again there is a runoff election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in France. According to an initial survey, the incumbent could win the second decisive round of the Presidential election in France 2022* Win by two points. In the survey published by the Ifop-Fiducial institute on Sunday evening (04/10/2022). Emmanuel Macron* on 51 percent of the vote, while the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen* 49 percent united. In the runoff five years ago, Macron had won 66 to 34 percent.

Immediately after the announcement of the first Projections for the France election* Le Pen had called for a broad electoral alliance on Sunday evening. She appealed to everyone who did not vote for Macron to join her.

As was the case five years ago, there will be a duel between Marine Le Pen (left) and Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election. © Eric Feferberg/dpa

France election 2022: second round again between Macron and Le Pen

Meanwhile, several left-wing candidates called for Macron to be elected “to stop right-wing extremism”. Also the third-placed left-wing populist Jean-Luc Melenchon* called for the election of Macron. According to polls, some of his voters could France* in the Runoff election for the presidency* but also vote for Le Pen. (afp)