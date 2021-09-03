French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Thursday that his government will help Marseille address its problems related to drug trafficking crimes, announcing millions in new funding and a new policy to target drug traffickers in the poorest and most vulnerable areas. from the city.

During a visit to France’s second city, Macron called drug trafficking networks “parasites of the city” and said the traffickers would now be “harassed” with more police on the streets and better technology.

Parts of Marseille are famous for their dilapidated streets and desolate housing estates, but the city is also recognized for a “rough” charm and fierce pride.

Its northern districts are some of the most deprived urban areas in France and are the epicenter of the city’s narcotics trade.

Macron said an additional 500 surveillance cameras would be placed in the most dangerous neighborhoods, an extra 200 police officers would be deployed next year, and the temporary deployment of two contingents of riot police will be extended indefinitely.

He also said that more than eight million euros (about $ 9.5 million) will be invested in police cars and other equipment. The city police will also have a new headquarters.

“Living in peace is a right, even for the women, men and families who live in these neighborhoods,” he said.

The lack of public infrastructure is another serious problem. The almost 900,000 inhabitants of Marseille are spread over a city twice the size of Paris. But, in contrast to the vast metro network that serves the capital, the Mediterranean city only has two metro lines.

And yet financing has been a persistent challenge. The city council currently has a debt of 1,540 million euros (about 1,829.9 million dollars), with a budget of 1,560 million euros (about 1,853.7 million dollars).

In total, Macron’s Marseille plan amounts to 1.5 billion euros (about $ 1,782.4 million).

Macron, with next year’s elections in his sights

The French president acknowledged that Marseille has faced many challenges, from climate change and migration to poverty.

He said it was now “the duty of the nation” to help and that improving conditions in the city would be “good for the whole country.” Macron promised that the 10,000-resident blocks would be renovated over the next 15 years.

Crime levels in Marseille are lower than in particularly violent periods during the 1980s, but an increase in deadly shootings has put the city’s long-standing social problems on the agenda in the run-up to the country’s presidential elections. next april.

Macron’s main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, is expected to campaign in the city under the “law and order” discourse.

Two people were killed in northern Marseille last weekend in a drive-by shooting, while the week before a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near one of the many drug outlets. During the same period, another man was forcibly mounted to a car and burned to death.

12 people have died in the past two months in what appears to be a turf war on drugs, police say.

Macron also promised more money from the government for the renovation of women’s shelters, schools and hospitals, as well as training plans for young people and local film and television production.

Macron’s visit is largely viewed through the lens of next spring’s presidential elections, with the first round scheduled for April. Because this is not just any presidential visit: eight members of Macron’s cabinet, including the ministers of the Interior, Environment and Education, accompany him on his longest official visit to a French city since he entered the Elysee Palace in 2017.

Consequently, Macron’s goal is ambitious: to tackle some of the deep-seated issues that have long preoccupied Marseille and make it a true “capital of the Mediterranean.”

