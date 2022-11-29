Macron in the US



Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Washington this week is shaping up to be a crucial diplomatic avenue as Europe tries to persuade the US to ease its policies towards the EU. The Inflation Reduction Law is the latest thorn in the tensions over subsidies on the other side of the Atlantic that is hitting exports of electric vehicles from the Old Continent. A transatlantic trade war would be inevitable, in the event of a refusal to change it, as the allies respond to the global effects of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Two former allies on the brink of a trade war that they are trying to stop.

President Emmanuel Macron’s official three-day trip to the United States has been heralded by the White House and described by spokesman John Kirby as the arrival of the “dynamic leader” of Washington’s oldest ally.

But behind the first state visit under the Joe Biden Administration, there is a series of disagreements that both leaders will try to unravel, marked especially by the commercial plane.

The fuse that could explode the umpteenth commercial conflict in history between Europe and the United States falls on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Joe Biden promulgated on August 16.

The regulation, approved in an attempt to mitigate the inflationary effects in the midst of the Russian war in Ukraine, entails a package of subsidies for around 370,000 million dollars for the construction of wind turbines, solar panels and microprocessors.

The measure also includes up to $7,500 in subsidies for buyers of electric vehicles manufactured on US soil, a blow to that economic sector in the Old Continent, where France and Germany are the main producers of this type of car.

A Tesla electric semi-truck is displayed in Hawthorne, California, USA, November 16, 2017. REUTERS – Alexandria Sage

From the other side of the Atlantic, they assure that the United States would be taking advantage of the first conflict in Europe since the Balkan War in the 1990s to build a commercial advantage over the European Union (EU), its political ally, but rival in the economic plane.

Brussels points out that the extraordinary contributions of the Biden Administration to their industries, which favors companies like Elon Musk’s Tesla, exclude from the US market and leave BMW of Germany and Renault of France at a disadvantage.

“I think this is not in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and it is not in line with friendship,” Macron said in early November, after a meeting with representatives of 50 French industrial sites.

“A protectionist and “aggressive” approach: Macron will try to dissuade Biden

The main argument from the European side is that the first power should show greater solidarity with the Old Continent, which is bearing the worst economic burden due to Vladimir Putin’s war and the respective sanctions on Moscow’s hydrocarbons that have impacted the global market. .

As if it wasn’t galling enough that EU energy prices are now well above those of the US, Europeans are outraged at their partner’s new trade measures that put them at a disadvantage.

In a context of growing frustration in Europe, the US, which is energy independent due to the development of shale or unconventional oil and gas, benefits from lower and more stable prices.

File-French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, in Rome, Italy, in October 2021. © Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Macron has already accused Washington of taking an “aggressive” protectionist approach and has claimed US gasoline prices are not “friendly.”

In this sense, the Élysée Palace pointed out that during his visit, the French president will press for “more transatlantic unity” in investment policies and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The concern is not for less, since the US plan, which could create a significant distortion of competition, could cause France to lose “10,000 million euros in investment” and “10,000 potential jobs”, according to what the media said this week. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Macron has a clear list of requests. The key breakthrough for Macron would be some kind of concession for European allies to get equal rights in IRA subsidy deals, as Canadian and Mexican companies did.

On gas, it raises a thornier question since prices are set by the market, but the Elysée claims that the US president has several “options” to reduce prices.

Biden “must take into account what happens after the war. The EU is bearing the brunt of the sanctions and the impact of this effort against Russia is quite clear (…) There is a risk that the imbalances will worsen as the EU pays higher energy prices and the US takes action. to boost investment in the industry”, indicated an official of the French Executive.

However, some experts stress that the Biden Administration is unlikely to back down on its momentum. “It is important to understand that this is not in the spirit of the United States, which has always privileged its trade and its economy to the detriment of other powers,” explained Stéphanie Villers, an economist at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A ‘tit for an eye’ measure?

The risk suggests that in the face of a possible refusal by Washington, the EU considers a series of countermeasures. Among them, the creation of a law to only buy products from Europe to protect the green energy industries in their countries and in response to the similar action on the purchase in the United States of local products that compete with those of its European allies.

If Biden does not accede to the requests, a transatlantic trade war could be inevitable, amid a tit-for-tat policy, in the face of possible retaliatory tariffs.

If the US does not change its Inflation Reduction Act, the EU should use “coercive” measures to ensure that European companies benefit from the same conditions as US companies, French Trade Minister Olivier Becht said, last Friday, November 25.

File-French President Emmanuel Macron drives the Machina Vision hydrogen car of the French brand Hopium, during the Paris Motor Show, on October 17, 2022. © Gonzalo Fuentes/ AFP

Macron himself has repeatedly signaled that he would not sit idly by and watch the Americans and Chinese pursue aggressive state subsidy policies. France is pushing for the EU to roll out its own wave of subsidies and reserve them for European manufacturers.

However, there is still no consensus and given the risks it represents, Brussels could consider supporting its industries, but leaving subsidies out of the equation. “We have to be very careful with subsidies to avoid a trade war,” said Jozef Sikela, the Czech Republic’s minister of industry and trade, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

“The question is whether Europe really has room to maneuver to counter these provisions. We could implement the same protections at the European level, but we know that in this game it is a situation in which everyone loses,” Villers summarized.

Faced with difficult concessions, Macron is set to negotiate some waivers and adjustments, but it is not yet clear whether the US will concede to French demands.

