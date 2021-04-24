French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday visited the family of Stéphanie, the police officer who was stabbed to death on Friday by a Tunisian migrant at the Rambouillet police station (southwest of Paris), while the anti-terrorist Prosecutor’s Office continues its investigation into this new attack Islamist who has shocked France.

Macron visited Stéphanie’s husband’s bakery in Thoiry, a town near the crime scene, to show his support for the victim’s family, who were “very shocked and (held) very dignified,” according to the Elysee Palace. . It was a low-key visit, without television cameras.

Stéphanie, whose last name has not been made public, was 49 years old and had two daughters. She had worked for 28 years as an administrative officer at the Rambouillet police station. She was killed when she was in the lobby of the police station.

The attacker, a 36-year-old Tunisian named Jamel G, died shortly after his injuries, after being shot by another officer at the police station. According to some witnesses, he shouted “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the greatest) at the time of the attack.

Jamel entered France illegally in 2009, but in 2019 he regularized his immigration status. He had no criminal record nor was he on the intelligence services’ radar for his radicalization. According to the newspaper Le Figaro, this Tunisian could have radicalized during confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office continues its investigation into this crime, which Prime Minister Jean Castex described as an “attack against the Republic.” Castex yesterday organized a crisis meeting at the Matignon Palace, seat of the Government, with the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin; the head of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, and the Minister of Defense, Florece Parly, to analyze what happened and determine the measures to be adopted to prevent another attack like this from happening again.

Following the Rambouillet attack, the police unions demanded from the French Government better protection measures for officers, especially at the entrance to police stations.

The investigation must determine if the attacker acted alone or had accomplices. Three people close to him were detained for questioning on Friday and several searches were carried out. So far, no terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack at the police station.