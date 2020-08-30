Like no other head of state, the French president is involved in Lebanon after the explosion. The diaspora in Paris is not only positive about this.

PARIS taz | It is an unusual meeting that Emmanuel Macron has on his appointment list. When the French president visits Beirut for the second time this month from Monday, he wants to meet the singer Fairouz as well as the country’s political elite. The media-shy 85-year-old is a living legend in the Arab world – and in her Lebanese homeland she is perhaps the person with the greatest consensus in the entire multi-denominational country. Whether Christians, Druze, Sunnis or Shiites: Nobody lets anything come of Fairouz; Fairouz stands for Lebanon like no other.

In a country marked by political and religious rivalries, this is a rare unity. According to the French government, Lebanon is in danger of total collapse after a gigantic explosion devastated parts of the capital on August 4th and led to the resignation of the government. In addition to a severe economic crisis, the country is now plagued by a political emergency. In the run-up to his Lebanon trip, Macron warned of a return to civil war. In Beirut, he now wants to persuade influential politicians to establish a “government of national unity” that is able to implement far-reaching political and economic reforms in order to pull the country out of trouble.

Two French citizens were also killed in the catastrophic explosion in which 190 people were killed. Therefore, the French judiciary is now also investigating for “negligent homicide”. In total, at least twenty French-Lebanese dual citizens have filed criminal charges against unknown persons in Paris. They distrust the Lebanese authorities and want France to feel responsible and to help Lebanon with an independent investigation – even at the risk of exposing themselves to accusations of interference.

Protest in Paris

Since the explosion, several hundred exiled Lebanese have been meeting regularly on Victor Hugo Platz in Paris for protest rallies. They sing their national anthem, but also the Marseillaise, hoping for the “motherland”, which many consider France due to its closely linked history. For the demonstrators, mourning and anger are just as closely connected.

Will the Lebanese ambassador Rami Adwan also hear the protesters’ calls in his residence a few steps away? On a sign, the 44-year-old, a former student colleague of Macron at the French management school ENA, as a “representative of a criminal system”, is asked to resign if he does not want to become “an accomplice of the crime”.

“We are here out of indignation at the depraved politicians who have been spoiling the lives of the Lebanese for decades,” explains cardiologist Elian Sarkis, who is practicing in France. “We want the ambassador to resign because he does not represent the people, but only General Aoun.” Sarkis does not believe that after the Lebanese government, President Michel Aoun or the ambassador will also voluntarily accept the “invitation” to resign. This requires the “pressure of the citizens on the streets”.

What do these Lebanese, who have often been living in France for many years, expect from Paris? “We are grateful to France because Macron was the first to come to the rescue,” says Sarkis, then immediately put into perspective: “We are against any interference by foreign states, as we have experienced for too long due to the rule of the corrupt parties had to. We want our country to be free from foreign interference and from the denominational clientele system. “

Only two days after the explosion, Macron traveled to Beirut with media coverage. “Because it is us, because it is you,” he justified his hasty visit on site. The words spoken full of pathos may sound like an empty formula, but they describe an almost familial and at the same time tense relationship between Lebanon and the former mandate power. The fact that France rushed to aid before all other countries was a matter of course for many Lebanese. Hardly anyone was surprised when Macron took over the organization of international emergency aid for Beirut for the UN and dispatched two warships with aid material himself.

France as the protective power of Christians

If the French head of state mentions the old gangs, he should actually turn further back in history than to the year 1920, when France as a mandate power took control of Lebanon liberated from the Ottoman Empire. Since the first crusade in the 11th century, the king of France saw himself as the protector of the Maronite Christians in the mountainous strip of land on the eastern Mediterranean. The understanding of a religious protective power persisted even while Lebanon, like the entire Middle East, was under Ottoman rule.

On a French initiative in 1860 the “Mont Liban”, then mostly inhabited by Christians, was granted partial autonomy, which lasted until the First World War. In 1926, the French guardians gave Lebanon its first constitution, which declared French as the official language in addition to Arabic and, in the name of coexistence between religions, laid the foundation for today’s denominational system, in which political offices are distributed according to religious affiliation, with a division of power that seemed fair at the time . It is this very system that is condemned today by the demonstrators in Beirut as the main cause of all evil.

At the same time, a state with a relationship to the “mother country” was created which, even after its unilaterally declared independence in 1943, was characterized by a kinship with France in political, economic and, above all, cultural terms.

There are around fifty French schools in Lebanon today. Around 250,000 Lebanese nationals (including many dual citizens) live in France, and many hold management positions in the economy. Since 1982 France has also had a military presence in Lebanon on behalf of the United Nations in order to secure an ever-threatened peace. In 1983, 58 French soldiers were killed in an attack, and several French diplomats and journalists were kidnapped in the years that followed.

Macron has to offer more than big words

However, France’s support is not free. Macron, who does not want to stand as the savior of a corrupt regime that is despised by the people, made this clear during his first visit to Beirut at the beginning of August: “I did not come to give the regime legitimacy. I am here to propose a new political pact. ”If the Lebanese leadership does not act of its own accord, he will do it, he threatened. How France will influence or even enforce the formation of a government and a political and institutional rebuilding of Lebanon on a non-denominational basis remains open.

It was a tentative step towards political change that a Macron-led donor conference in Paris decided not to send humanitarian aid to government agencies but to non-governmental organizations. If Macron wants to justify his claim to leadership and meet the high expectations of the Lebanese people, this time he has to come up with more than historical words for which he is applauded on the streets in Beirut.