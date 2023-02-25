February 25, 2023 17:08

French President Emmanuel Macron announced today, Saturday, that he will visit China “at the beginning of April,” calling on Beijing to “help us put pressure on Russia” with the aim of “building peace.”

Macron’s announcement comes a day after China published a document calling for peace talks and a “political solution” to the current Ukraine crisis.

Yesterday, Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on its website a plan to achieve peace and end the crisis.

The document was titled “China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis”.

The French president added that “China’s commitment to participating in peace efforts is a very good thing,” calling on Beijing “not to deliver any weapons to Russia” and “to help us put pressure on Russia so that it does not use chemical or nuclear materials at all.”

The Chinese paper included 12 items, including: the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of all countries, renouncing the Cold War mentality, stopping fighting and conflict, launching peace negotiations in Ukraine and resolving the humanitarian crisis, protecting civilians and prisoners, preserving the safety of nuclear plants, reducing strategic risks, ensuring the export of grain, Abandoning unilateral sanctions, ensuring the stability of industrial and supply chains, as well as post-conflict reconstruction. China confirmed its willingness to help and play a constructive role in post-crisis reconstruction in the conflict zone.

Source: agencies