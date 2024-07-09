Washington (dpa)

French President Emmanuel Macron said the United States and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO. Macron referred to the “strong opposition” of the United States and Germany to inviting Ukraine to join the defense alliance, explaining that “in the end, it will be the allies’ decision to invite Ukraine to NATO.” The French president dealt a fresh blow to Ukraine’s hopes for progress, recalling the anger of Ukrainians over not being invited to the recent NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. “The Ukrainians were very upset when they concluded that the door was open, but not to that extent. I think it is the same scenario for the Washington summit,” he added.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that he will continue to support Ukraine in the long term, ahead of his participation in the NATO summit in the United States. “It is good that we have reinforced this in recent days with a very clear message that we will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary,” Scholz said in Berlin yesterday. The German chancellor pointed to arms shipments and a joint initiative by the G7 major industrialized nations. At their recent summit in Italy, the G7 countries agreed to finance a loan package for Ukraine worth around $50 billion (around 47 billion euros), which will be repaid with interest on frozen Russian state assets.