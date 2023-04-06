China – The French president urged his Chinese counterpart to get his government involved in a possible return of Russia to the negotiating table over the war in Ukraine. In addition, both heads of state condemned the possible use of nuclear weapons on both fronts of the war and called for respect for international legislation on the subject.

On the second day of his official visit to China, Emmanuel Macron was received outside the Great Hall of the People – the name by which the country’s parliamentary building is known – by the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping.

Both leaders were able to meet after the official reception exercises and the war in Ukraine was the central topic of the talks.

“We have to find lasting peace,” Macron said, adding that he “believes that it is also an important issue for China, as well as for France and for Europe.” The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied Macron at the meeting, in a move to demonstrate the unity of the European bloc.

I am convinced that China has a major role to play in building peace. This is what I have come to discuss, to move forward on. With President XI Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 6, 2023



“No” to the use of nuclear weapons in war

The global commitment to abstain from the use of nuclear weapons was also an issue on the table at the meeting of the leaders.

Macron expressed concern about Russia’s respect for current international regulations on nuclear weapons, especially after Vladimir Putin’s announcement about the deployment of nuclear-capable missiles in Belarus.

The Chinese president, without directly naming Russia, issued a general call to “refrain from any action that could lead to a further deterioration of the crisis or even to its spiraling out of control.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron review troops during an official ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023. © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

China’s involvement in mediation with Russia

Emmanuel Macron was also emphatic in underlining the importance of the Asian giant in building a possible path to peace in Ukraine. “I know I can count on you to bring Russia back to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table,” the French head of state told his Chinese counterpart.

Prior to his meeting with Xi Jinping, the French president spoke with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang. In this exchange, Macron commented that “France wants to build a common path with China in the face of all major conflicts.”

Right now, China is Russia’s main trading ally, being the number one buyer of Russian oil and gas. For this reason, the European block finds it extremely interesting to get closer to China in order, in its imagination, to be able to get closer to Russia and negotiate peace.

Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 3, 2023. © AFP / Ludovic Marin

Reduce “diplomatic risk”

Ursula Von der Leyen had mentioned in the days prior to her visit the need to “reduce diplomatic and economic risks” in relations between Europe and China, an issue that came back to the table during her visit to the Asian giant.

“Both Europe and China have greatly benefited from this relationship, however, EU-China relations have become more complex in recent years and it is important that we discuss all aspects of our relations together today,” von der Leyen said. before his meeting with the Chinese Premier.

France and the European Union are making their best efforts to convince Xi Jinping to use his relationship with Vladimir Putin to try to achieve peace in Ukraine, giving gestures of closeness and stressing the need for economic rapprochement between the three actors.

However, it seems that the Chinese president is not willing to risk his relationship with Russia, marked by economic interdependence, for European wishes.

With Reuters, AP and AFP.