French President Emmanuel Macron, the main Western leader to visit Moscow since Russia began concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine, called on February 7 for actions to prevent the escalation of the conflict that threatens global consequences. Putin, for his part, praised Paris’s diplomatic efforts but insisted his security demands had not been heard by the West.

Face to face between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin. In the highest-level meeting since the crisis began between Kiev and Moscow, the French president asked his Russian counterpart on February 7 for a reply that would prevent a war.

“A useful response is a response that, of course, allows us to avoid war and build bricks of trust, stability and visibility,” stressed the French president.

The Kremlin leader, for his part, stressed that Russia and France share “a common concern” about what is happening in the field of security in Europe.

“I see the efforts that are being applied by the current leadership of France and the president personally to resolve the crisis related to providing equal security in Europe from a serious historical perspective,” said the Russian president.

Paris is betting on a diplomatic solution at a time when the Kremlin mobilizes more troops to the borders of its neighboring country and NATO strengthens its deployment in Eastern Europe. The tensions have sparked fears in the West about a return to the Cold War.

Macron has positioned himself as a mediator to avoid a conflict that would have serious global consequences, especially in the European Union, which depends heavily on Russian gas supplies.









However, the French president has also acknowledged the challenges of the negotiations, for which he expressed cautious optimism, ahead of his arrival in the Russian capital. “I am reasonably optimistic, but I do not believe in spontaneous miracles,” said the French president shortly before the meeting.

Macron arrived in the Russian capital on Monday after a first rapprochement on this matter with Putin, through a phone call on January 28.

Moscow insists on its demands on Kiev and NATO

Despite the apparent good tone between the presidents of Russia and France, hours before the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman, Dimitry Peskov, minimized the hopes of a solution, if the NATO member countries do not respond to the demands of their Government on security.

“In recent days there has been nothing new on the issue of security guarantees for Russia. Our Western interlocutors prefer not to mention this issue (…) Instead, statements from Western capitals are pouring in about an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine,” Peskov emphasized.

It is about the refusal by the US and NATO to follow Putin’s demands, who demands to rule out Kiev’s membership in the military alliance, since he considers its possible accession as a threat at the gates of Russian territory. The president also demands that the organization withdraw its troops from the former Soviet republics, now part of the Atlantic Alliance, such as Bulgaria and Romania.

Members of the Russian Army drive MT-LB multipurpose amphibious armored vehicles during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, amid tensions with Ukraine, on January 26, 2022. © Reuters/Sergey Pivovarov

Tempers were further heated over the weekend when the White House confirmed that Putin could order an attack on Ukraine within days or weeks.

The French government has considered these latest statements by its ally as alarmist and counterproductive to reaching an agreement with its counterpart.

“Russia’s geopolitical objective today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of coexistence with NATO and the EU (…) We will not obtain unilateral gestures, but it is essential to avoid a deterioration of the situation before building mechanisms and reciprocal gestures of trust. “, Said the leader of the Elysee prior to his trip to the Russian capital.

For the moment, there are some issues on which the parties could reach consensus, as the Russian government has acknowledged: arms control and confidence-building and transparency-building measures in the region, proposed by the United States.

However, Moscow insists that these measures are not enough and the alarm over an attack, equal to or worse than the one in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, continues.

New military movements increase tension

Regardless of the talks, neither side is backing down on its military outreach in the region.

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced in the last few hours that his country will send 350 more soldiers to Poland, a country bordering Russia to the west.

Last year, London had already added 100 soldiers to Polish soil to help that nation with the migration crisis on its border with Belarus.

“We will add to those (soldiers) by sending a further 350 British servicemen to Poland as a bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that the UK and Poland stand side by side,” Wallace told a news conference. along with his Polish counterpart.

U.S. Army troops north of Vilnius, Lithuania, on October 21, 2019. NATO responded to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula by bolstering alliance military forces and conducting drills in its members’ territories in Eastern Europe, moves the Kremlin described as a security threat. © AP/Mindaugas Kulbis

Also, 350 is the number of additional troops that Germany announced to Lithuania, to reinforce the eastern side of NATO, as announced by Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.

“We are strengthening our troop contribution on NATO’s eastern flank and sending a clear signal of our determination to our allies,” Lambrecht said, adding that the soldiers would be deployed “within a few days.”

These latest military movements take place after the general secretary of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, warned on February 3 that Moscow had transferred at least 30,000 troops to its ally Belarus, a nation on the northern border of Ukraine.

In total, and according to Kiev estimates, the Russian government has deployed around 100,000 soldiers, vehicles and combat aircraft along its border.

With Reuters and EFE