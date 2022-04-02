BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Saturday, April 2, 2022, 22:33



After five years in the Elysee Palace and a minimalist electoral campaign, the outgoing president Emmanuel Macron urged this Saturday for “the general mobilization” of his voters to guarantee his re-election and fight against the extreme right. The president-candidate promised the French at his first election rally in Nanterre, outside Paris, “a France of parity, ecology and progress” if he is re-elected for a second term.

“The mobilization is now,” said Macron, whom all the polls give as the clear favorite to win the French presidential elections on April 24. The candidate of La República en Marcha is aware of the danger that many of his voters will stay at home, thinking that the elections have already been decided and his re-election is guaranteed.

Macron, very busy with the war in Ukraine and his heavy European agenda, had so far carried out a discreet campaign marked by few electoral displacements, his refusal to debate with the other candidates before the first round at the polls and few interviews in television.

However, yesterday a great display of media was exhibited at his first rally, which took place at La Défense Arena in Nanterre. This concert and performance hall was transformed for a few hours into the ‘Macron Arena’, as his campaign team baptized it.

An authentic political ‘show’ worthy of a US-style election campaign and inspired, according to the BFMTV television network, in the SuperBowl, the annual American football final. More than 30,000 people in the public and 600 accredited journalists. La Marseillaise sung a cappella. Flares. The members of the Government doing the wave among the public. Two and a half hours of election speech. A hexagonal stage with the public surrounding the candidate. And a single star of the show: Macron.

The centrist candidate seeks to convince not only those who already voted for him in 2017 to do so again, but also wants to expand his electorate even more. He urged all those, “from social democracy to Gaullism, including environmentalists”, to vote for him in the next elections and fight against the ideas of the extreme right of the tandem formed by Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour.

In his electoral program there are policies that can be considered left-wing and others right-wing. “When we walk we need both legs, the right and the left, and we have to put one after the other to move forward,” Macron explained graphically a few days ago in Dijon.

Extend the retirement age



“We will have to work longer and longer,” the president warned the French, that if he is re-elected he will continue with the pension reform, one of his 2017 electoral promises that he had to park due to the health crisis. «We have to work longer because we are longer-lived. And yes, as Italy, Spain, Germany and so many of our neighbors have already done, the retirement age will have to be raised to 65, “he added.

Macron exhibited unapologetic Europeanism during his speech. He claimed the French motto of “liberty, equality and fraternity” and secularism. And he reminded the French of the need to “relentlessly defend” these values, since “they are a conquest every morning.”

“Faced with the return of the tragic in history (referring to the return of the war to Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine), we are not the ones who stir up fears and look for scapegoats,” he added, lashing out without naming them anywhere. moment to the candidates of the extreme right.

“Emmanuel Macron has attacked me at his rally. Let him come to debate. He has seven days left to pretend that he is campaigning », the far-right Éric Zemmour wrote on Twitter, alluding to the fact that Macron has refused to hold electoral debates before the first round. The president criticized in his speech, without citing it, the supremacist theory of the “great replacement” that Zemmour defends. This conspiracy theory holds that the white population is being replaced by immigrants.