F.France lifts the general mask requirement outdoors this Thursday. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this on Wednesday. “The infection rate is improving faster than we dared hope,” he said. The head of government is relying on a recommendation from the High Health Council, an advisory body made up of doctors and other scientists, for the easing of the measures. Only when there are large gatherings of people outdoors and in sports stadiums Mouth and nose protection must still be worn. The mask requirement continues to apply indoors and on public transport. The seven-day incidence in France has fallen to 40 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The night curfew between 23 and 6 o’clock tomorrow canceled.

Just in time for the nationwide music festival (“fete de la musique) on June 21, there are no longer any exit restrictions. In France, amateur musicians, choirs and bands take to the streets to make music, concerts take place everywhere. The head of government warned that the other protective measures must continue to be observed. The advisory board attributes the decline in the number of infections to the vaccination campaign. Since Wednesday, children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 have also been able to be vaccinated. The United States is seen as a role model. Prime Minister Castex set the target that 35 million French people should be fully vaccinated by the end of August – more than twice as many as before. 31 million people have received a first dose and 17 million are fully vaccinated.