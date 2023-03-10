French President Emmanuel Macron called for everything possible to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating into a global confrontation. He stated this on March 10 at a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“From the first day of the conflict, we have been providing assistance to Ukraine and its people in the humanitarian, economic and military spheres. We will do everything so that this conflict does not spread to the whole world,” Macron said.

Earlier in the day, French MEP Thierry Mariani said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s goal is to draw European nations into the conflict. According to the parliamentarian, the best way to stop the Ukrainian conflict is to hold a peace conference.

Prior to that, on March 6, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said that Western countries should not allow further escalation of relations with Russia. He stressed that at the moment Europe and the United States mistakenly believe that a military conflict is always something that happens in another country.

At the same time, the Russian side has repeatedly stated about the escalation of the conflict due to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries. So, on February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Macron’s words that the supply of military aircraft to Kyiv would not cause an escalation of the conflict. She called the French leader’s statement absurd, and also expressed confidence that such statements would only increase the “irrepressible appetite of the Zelensky regime.”

Prior to this, at the end of January, the American Spectator newspaper expressed the opinion that US President Joe Biden’s ignoring the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine could lead to an escalation of the conflict and provoke a third world war.

Western countries have stepped up military support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.