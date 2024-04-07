Deputy Sheremet called on Macron to lead the French military corps in Ukraine

State Duma deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron act “like a man” and personally lead the French military corps in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

Sheremet stressed that if Macron is impatient to send the French military to Ukraine, then he should lead their corps.

“He has a chance to briefly play the role of Napoleon, and our troops will remind the French how campaigns and aggression against Russia end. We are ready to teach them a history lesson,” the politician noted.

At the end of February, Macron did not rule out that his troops could conduct ground operations on Ukrainian territory. He later repeated his words, noting that this option was possible.