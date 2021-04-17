French President Emmanuel Macron called on the West to identify red lines in relations with Russia. He expressed his opinion in an interview with CBS.

“I think we need to establish clear red lines with Russia,” Macron said. In particular, we are talking about the imposition of sanctions after any “unacceptable behavior” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said.

According to Macron, it is important for Western countries to clearly state their position when they disagree with the Russian leader. At the same time, he said that he fully shares the desire of US President Joe Biden to start a dialogue with Russia.

“This is the only way to build trust. I think that sanctions alone are not enough, they are only part of the measures. I prefer a constructive dialogue, but in order to conduct a constructive and effective dialogue, you need authority, ”the French leader explained.

Earlier it was reported that Emmanuel Macron intends to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future. He declared the need to comply with the Minsk agreements, and also expressed his determination to find a “lasting political solution to the conflict” in the south-east of Ukraine.

Tensions in relations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Western countries, increased due to the deterioration of the situation in southeastern Ukraine at the end of March. Kiev, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced an increase in shelling. Ukraine accuses Moscow of building up its military presence in the region. At the same time, the Kremlin declares the frightening situation in Donbass and calls on the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill the Minsk agreements.