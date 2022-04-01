Home page politics

Of: Marvin Ziegele

A flyer from President Emmanuel Macron for the 2022 presidential election in France. © Dinendra Haria/imago-images

Ahead of the 2022 French presidential election, the opposition is raising allegations against Emmanuel Macron.

Paris – Soon the Presidential election in France* 2022 instead. In the important days before the election, the incumbent President sees Emmanuel Macron* confronted with accusations from his opponents. The opposition is outraged after an investigation presented by the Senate in mid-March found that spending on outside advisers has skyrocketed during Macron’s tenure.

In addition, the often constrained US company McKinsey in France* Apparently have not paid any tax for at least ten years, the company claims to have followed the French rules. The “Politico” portal reported on Wednesday (March 31, 2022) that the government wants to take a public position on the allegations this week.

Presidential elections in France: Emmanuel Macron and the advisors

“With Emmanuel Macron, McKinsey, which cost you €1 billion last year for very vague missions, will continue to gobble up public money, pay no taxes and lie to the Senate!” tweeted Marine Le Pen*, candidate for the National Assembly.

According to the Senate investigation, government spending on external consultants increased by 45 percent between 2018 (379.1 million euros) and 2021 (893.9 million euros). The hiring of advisors has also become a reflex for crucial reform projects during Macron’s tenure. Whole areas of dealing with the corona pandemic have been outsourced. The expertise provided by the consultants was of varying quality. The Senate Commission demanded transparency, clear rules and a systematic evaluation of the external expertise.

Presidential election in France: “We have nothing to hide”

Two of Macron’s ministers tried on Wednesday (03/31/2022) to defuse the situation. “We have nothing to hide,” Amélie de Montchalin, Minister for Public Transformation and Services, said at a news conference alongside Budget Minister Olivier Dussopt, who said the debate over the use of consultancies was about “political exploitation” and ” gross manipulation”.

Amélie de Montchalin, Minister for Redevelopment and Services, at a press conference alongside Budget Minister Olivier Dussopt. © Vincent Isore/imago-images

While government spokesman Gabriel Attal emphasized that the state would have to fall back on external expertise that it does not have itself, Economics Minister Bruno Le Maire acknowledged the need for a critical assessment of the awards. (marv) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.