The French president Emmanuel Macron is being investigated, as part of a judicial investigation, on charges of “favoritism” and “illicit financing of the electoral campaign” of 2017 and 2022 by the national financial prosecutor. The French newspaper then reported the news from all the media across the Alps Le Parisien. Based on what has emerged, the investigations concern the links between the head of the Elysée and the consulting firm McKinsey.

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (Pnd) has appointed three investigating judges to shed light on the conditions in which some public contracts for “colossal amounts” were awarded to the American company: one of these is Serge Tournaireknown to have already indicted the former prime minister Francois Fillon and former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Immediately after the news broke, the PNF confirmed the existence of two files, one for falsifying campaign budgets and the other for “favoritism”, a crime envisaged by the French penal code, equivalent to the crime of auction disturbance in the Italian penal code.