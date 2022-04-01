French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to be moving towards a second term without too many problems, but a week before the presidential election he was cornered by what is called the McKinsey affair in France. And he can’t shake it off for the time being.

The issue started in mid-March when a Senate investigation revealed that the French government had over the past five years made extensive use of the (expensive) advice of consultancy firms, such as the American McKinsey. For example, in 2021 the government spent more than 1 billion euros; twice as many as three years earlier. The offices were consulted for “complex missions”, such as the corona vaccination strategy, but also for simpler government tasks.

According to the Senate committee, a “dependency relationship” has arisen. Committee chair Éliane Assassi said the government has had the “reflex” to deploy consultancy firms, “while the state also has internal competences” – referring to the qualified civil service. More painful was that, according to the Senate committee, McKinsey has not paid taxes in France for years (this denies the office†

Also read: Five years of Macron: President des riches fought through crisis after crisis



Zemmour on the attack

The affair is uneasy for Macron, who has been criticized for years for being a president for the rich. His political opponents are doing their best to draw attention to the affair and to keep it under wraps.

The far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour, in particular, tries to portray a president that McKinsey hired time and again because he would be friends with high-ranking employees of the company. Recently went on social media screenshots LinkedIn pages of McKinsey employees who also have a role in Macron’s party, circulating the wildest theories about the relationship between Macron and McKinsey. And the criticism is not completely untrue: a number McKinsey employees worked for free for Macron’s election campaign in 2017 and was given a place in the state apparatus after his election. The Élysée also once invited McKinsey to organize tech summits on a voluntary basis.

The French Minister for Transport and Public Services Amelie de MontchalinMacron’s party colleague said at a press conference on Wednesday that he had “nothing to hide”.

Photo Eric Piermont/AFP



Macron initially tried not to give vent to the criticism in the hope that it would remain mainly in the radical right corner and on social media, but is now forced to respond. In an interview with France 3 he denied a few days ago that there is any favoritism, and said that the rules of the free market have always been followed when outsourcing contracts to consultancy firms. Wednesday gifts two ministers a press conference in which they emphasized that they have “nothing to hide”.

The reaction shows that the scandal is being taken seriously by team Macron, and that is not unjustified. The first round of the presidential elections will take place on Sunday 10 April. Although the president still leads the polls, the nationalist-populist opponent Marine Le Pen has come very close in recent days. According to the latest poll, she can compete in the second round (in which Macron and Le Pen are likely to face each other) at 46 percent of the vote, putting her only a few percentage points away from Macron and the presidency.