The European Parliament has launched a major attack this afternoon on national heads of state and government and on their President-in-Office President Macron. If Europe is paralyzed or unstoppable in all sorts of areas, it is because of the member states and their leaders.











The Parliament thus responded to an inspired, but also rather philosophical speech by Macron about European core values ​​such as democracy, progress and peace. “Many words, few deeds,” said EVP leader Manfred Weber. “But also a bit boring. We hear the same thing every six months, and nothing happens.”

Examples of him and other group leaders: Migrants are dying all over the EU’s external borders because national leaders have been unable to agree on a common migration policy for 20 years. In Afghanistan and now again in Ukraine, Europe is powerless because there is no majority decision-making on foreign policy.

bulky waste

Poland and Hungary can undisturbed put their rule of law in the garbage because the other Member States do not intervene. They undermine their own climate policy by financially favoring gas and nuclear energy. And the corona pandemic can continue unchecked because member states refuse to cancel patents, leaving only 7 percent vaccinated in neighboring Africa, for example. See also 'Wage support for zombie companies disrupts the dynamics in the labor market'

French MEPs went one step further in the presidential election, blaming Macron for years of migrant woes in Calais, his collaboration with China “slaughtering Uyghurs and crushing opposition in Hong Kong” and his own “Chinese crackdown” against the yellow vests. “You won’t make it into the history books with great speeches. As a president who has done nothing for the climate,” said French green Yannick Jadot. New EP President Roberta Metsola had to repeatedly call on MEPs not to make it a national election debate.

If Macron had been touched by the sharp reproaches, he showed little sign of it. He even seemed to share some of the criticism of the European Council of Heads of State and Government. Migration policy is still being worked on, according to his subsequent substantive reply. A lot has happened in the field of European defense in recent years, he wants a ‘demanding dialogue’ with Russia and, more broadly, a ‘new European security and stability order’. See also David Sassoli, from Tg1 to the EU Parliament: a life between journalism and politics

Largest Vaccine Exporter

The further approach of Poland and Hungary awaits a ruling from the European court that Brussels has the right to turn off the money tap by way of reprisal; gas and nuclear energy are needed in the transition to a truly clean energy supply with sun and wind. As the largest vaccine exporter, Europe cannot be blamed for the corona virus, Macron said. “America has even banned the export of vaccines and ingredients for a while, we never did.”

Where Macron did show decisiveness, that did not always go well. For example, SGP MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen reacted as if stung by a wasp to his plea to include the right to abortion and environmental protection in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. Ruissen: “Very bad, abortion is not a human right, it is even contrary to the right to life.”

Esther de Lange (CDA) added to the French president that ambition and commitment are beautiful, but that credibility is also important – which France does not always have with its ongoing breaches of European deficit rules. Agnes Jongerius (PvdA) called on Macron to stop labeling gas and nuclear energy as clean ‘and thereby undermine our climate policy’. See also Omicron to infect more than half of the European population in between 6 to 8 weeks, says WHO

