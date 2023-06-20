Paris had announced in early February that it would hand over this system to Kiev, equivalent to the American “Patriot” system.

“I am pleased to inform you, together with my Italian colleague Georgia Meloni, that the French-Italian SAMP-T has been deployed and is now operating in Ukraine, protecting key facilities and saving lives,” Macron said in a speech in Paris on European air and missile defence.

SAMP-T Mamba is supposed to help Ukraine deal with attacks from Russian drones, missiles, and aircraft.

A French soldier told AFP in Romania in December that with this system and its radar and launchers armed with eight Aster missiles with a range of approximately 100 kilometers, “we can confront a wide range of air threats: short-range ballistic missiles, combat aircraft, helicopters, drones and even missiles.” Cruz”.

Kiev has been calling for months to strengthen its air defenses, especially after the wave of Russian strikes on its vital infrastructure using Iranian-made drones last fall.

The SAMP-T Mamba has also been deployed in Romania to protect the strategic Black Sea city of Constanta.