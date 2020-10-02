French President Emmanuel Macron said that the inclusion of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on the EU blacklist in the republic would mean a refusal to dialogue, reports RIA News…

“The European Union calls on Lukashenka to agree to a dialogue through the OSCE, to take measures to build confidence and release political prisoners,” he said.

Macron stressed that the EU plans to do everything possible to launch this dialogue.

He noted that otherwise, the Belarusian president could be included in the sanctions list.

Earlier, the head of the European Council Charles Michel said that the EU summit had agreed on sanctions against Belarus. Restrictive measures concern about 40 officials.