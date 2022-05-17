The Elysee Palace said that the country’s president “confirmed that arms shipments by France will continue and intensify in the coming days and weeks, in addition to the delivery of humanitarian equipment.”

France has provided more than 800 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war began on February 24, including 13 additional aid shipments this weekend.

The two presidents also discussed “the security guarantees that France can provide to Ukraine within the framework of an international agreement with the aim of ensuring respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

At the end of April, the French president assured his counterpart, who thanked him for “shipments of military equipment that contribute to the efforts of the Ukrainian resistance”, that this support would continue “as well as the humanitarian assistance provided by France.”

On Tuesday, the two presidents also touched on “possible ways to allow the export of Ukrainian grain, on which a large part of the world depends for its food.”

Neighboring Romania is one possible alternative route, with Ukrainian grain transported by train, truck or steamer, to the port of Constanta.