French President Emmanuel Macron will assure his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that it is in Beijing’s “interest” to “press” Russia over its attack on Ukraine, the French presidency announced Monday.
Macron will meet the Chinese leader, on Tuesday morning, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in the Indonesian island of Bali, and he will tell him, “It is in your interest, like mine, to pressure Russia to return to the negotiating table and respect international law,” according to the French presidency.
#Macron #Pressure #Russia #Chinas #interest
Leave a Reply