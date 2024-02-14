The Elysee said in a statement:
- The Head of State reaffirmed France's commitment to Israel's security, and recalled its solidarity with the Israeli people after the terrorist attack they were subjected to on October 7.
- He stressed the urgent need to reach, without further delay, an agreement on a ceasefire that would ultimately guarantee the protection of all civilians and the entry of large amounts of emergency aid. The human losses and humanitarian situation are unbearable and Israeli operations must stop.
- The President of the Republic expressed France's firm opposition to the Israeli attack on Rafah, which can only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe of a new magnitude, such as any forced population displacement, which constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and poses a danger to the international community. Additional risk of regional escalation.
- The inadequacy of humanitarian aid reaching populations living in an absolute humanitarian emergency is inexcusable.
- To do this, the port of Ashdod, a direct land route from Jordan and all crossing points, had to be opened.
- He also called on the President of the Republic to avoid any measures that would lead to an uncontrolled escalation in Jerusalem and the West Bank.
- He stressed that only the two-state solution, which includes the establishment of a Palestinian state, is capable of meeting the security needs of Israel and the Israeli people and meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians for a state living in peace and security alongside Israel.
#Macron #Netanyahu #adhere #Israel39s #security.. #oppose #attack #Rafah
Leave a Reply