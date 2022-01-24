French President Emmanuel Macron will phone his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported by the press service of the Elysee Palace, reports TASS.

It is specified that telephone conversations will take place in the coming days. In addition, the French leader said that the European Union should fully participate in preparing a response to proposals for security guarantees sent by Russia to Western partners in December.

Earlier, Macron said that Paris is in favor of maintaining channels of dialogue with Moscow. He stressed that the Elysee Palace supports the European approach to the situation with Russia and Ukraine. According to the French leader, this approach includes firmness against the threat of aggression and continued dialogue to find a way to defuse tensions.