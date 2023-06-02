“Today there is no room for a meaningful discussion,” Macron said at a press conference following the second summit of the European Political Group in the Moldavian city of Polboaca.“.

“If the opportunity arises, and depending on the content, I do not rule it out,” said the French president, who was one of the few Western leaders who maintained contact with Putin in the early stages of the Ukraine war.“.

“If civil nuclear (capacity) and Zaporizhia (plant) security require it, or if progress is made, and breakthroughs allow and justify it, I will do so without hesitation,” he added.“.

On Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his readiness to resume contacts with Putin on Ukraine “at the appropriate time.”“.

Macron stressed the need to give Ukraine “stronger, concrete and very clear” security guarantees at the NATO summit to be held in July, stressing that this would send “a clear message to Russia in the current context.”“.

The French President stressed that “prospects” must be defined regarding Ukraine’s request for NATO membership, noting that granting “full membership is not possible immediately” due to the war in Ukraine..