On state trip to Portugal, Emmanuel Macron hastened to react to the confrontation between Trump and Zelenski, stating: «There is an aggressor, Russian; And a attacked, Ukrainian … we must respect those who fight for their freedom, which is also ours. Hours before, the French president had confirmed the background position of France on the Ukrainian crisis and the new “axis” that Trump and Putin form, stating: “Europeans must be more united than ever, we must avoid the vassalage and dependence, to confirm our independence and freedom. The current response cannot be submission, which could be fatal to our freedom. “Related standard noticia if JD Vance, the enemy vice president of Zelenski who unleashed the anger Javier Ansorena the poison that Vance and Zelenski were kept exploded in the oval dispatch; Trump did not want to be less than his vice president in the combativeness with the foreign president and the first urgency reaction of the Chief of the French state was unleashed deeply coincides with the majority position in the main media and public opinion. Le Point, the first weekly of France, published on Friday a cover that takes this title: “Trump, the man of Moscow.

