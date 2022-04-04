French President Emmanuel Macron denounced this April 4 “war crimes” by Russian troops after the discovery of at least one mass grave and civilian bodies in the streets in the town of Bucha. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Moscow’s forces “butchers”; the Kremlin responded that it is “another staging of the kyiv regime”.

Day 40 of the war in Ukraine and complaints of possible war crimes are increasing. At least 410 bodies have been found so far in Bucha, a town northwest of kyiv, the capital.

The Ukrainian authorities claim that they are civilians allegedly killed by Russian soldiers and the findings were made after local troops retook control of the area.

Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov assured that the images of the bodies were “staged” and called for a meeting at the UN Security Council for this Monday, April 4, in order to address the situation. However, the meeting has not been confirmed.

7: 15 (BOG) International Committee of the Red Cross can not access Mariupol

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that it has been unable to reach the besieged city of Mariupol to carry out civilian evacuations as planned.

The organization’s spokesman, Jason Straziuso, explained that the delegation is experiencing difficulties for security reasons.

“Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today,” he said in an emailed statement to the Reuters news agency.

Previous ICRC attempts to reach the city in recent days and weeks have also been unsuccessful.

06:48 (BOG) Ukraine: Russian troops no longer occupy Sumy region

In a message broadcast on television, the governor of Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, indicated that the Russian soldiers no longer occupy towns or villages, since most of them have withdrawn while the Ukrainian army works to expel the remaining units.

According to the official, the Kremlin forces left behind a lot of military equipment when leaving the region, which is located on Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

6:31(BOG) The US will ask that Russia be removed from the DD Council. H H. from the ONU

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, assured that her country will ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Moscow is currently in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based Council.

A majority vote of two thirds of the Assembly, made up of 193 member countries, can suspend a State from the body for persistently committing flagrant violations of human rights.

6:15 (BOG) Russia will again ask the UN to discuss “provocations” over Bucha allegations

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it would reiterate its request that the UN Security Council meet on April 4 to address what Moscow called “criminal provocations by Ukrainian soldiers and radicals,” after authorities in kyiv accuse the Russian Army of “war crimes” for the discovery of hundreds of civilian bodies with signs of torture.

The UK mission to the United Nations, which holds the presidency of the 15-member council for April, had said it would hold a scheduled discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday and not meet Monday as requested by Moscow.

“Today Russia will again demand that the UN Security Council meet in connection with the criminal provocations of the Ukrainian military and radicals in this city,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote through her account. from Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the images distributed by Ukraine were “another staging of the kyiv regime”, and ordered an investigation on the basis that Ukraine had spread “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces in Bucha.

5:48 (BOG) Lavrov accuses kyiv of “staging” civilian deaths in Bucha

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine’s version of what happened in the city of Bucha was a “false attack” to harm his country, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Lavrov claimed that the images of the bodies found were “staged” and spread by kyiv and the West, to allegedly spread a “false” version about his troops.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that the chronology of events in Bucha does not support the kyiv version and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.









Peskov declined to comment on whether the Bucha controversy would affect peace talks between Moscow and kyiv, which are due to resume via videoconference on April 4.

Ukrainian authorities reported on Sunday, April 3, that they are investigating possible crimes committed by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies scattered in cities like Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital, after the Russian withdrawal from the area.

5:27 (BOG) Macron calls for more sanctions against Moscow amid “clear indications” of war crimes

“There are very clear clues that point to war crimes. It is more or less established that the Russian Army is responsible,” French President Emmanuel Macron said of the killings in the town of Bucha, 30 kilometers northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Dozens of bodies that, according to local authorities, are civilians, were found in at least one mass grave and in the streets of the town near kyiv, on Sunday, April 3, by Ukrainian troops, after regaining control of the area.

A Ukrainian soldier takes a photo of his comrade next to a destroyed Russian tank and armored vehicles, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Bucha, kyiv region, Ukraine, on April 2, 2022. © REUTERS – Zohra Bensemir

Ukraine reported that many bodies were found with their hands tied, gunshot wounds at close range and signs of torture, leading Zelensky to call the Kremlin forces “butchers.”

“What happened in Bucha demands a new round of sanctions and very clear measures,” Macron said, specifying that they should target coal and oil.

Ukrainian prosecutors reported that they found 410 bodies and of them 140 have already been examined. Satellite images of Bucha appear to show a trench approximately 45 feet long dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave has been identified.

