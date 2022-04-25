Macron, aged 44, was elected after receiving about 59% of the vote, compared to 41% for the 53-year-old candidate, Le Pen, according to preliminary results.

According to the vote count, Macron received 18,779,641 votes from the total, while 13,297,760 votes for his opponent from the far-right, according to a CNN statistics.

After winning a second presidential term, Macron stressed the need to confront the division that appeared in French society

Macron: I am the boss of everyone

After the release of the preliminary results, Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected on Sunday against Le Pen, announced that the vote against the National Rally “I need for the coming years,” according to AFP.

However, Macron, he continued, in a speech in front of the Eiffel Tower in the capital, Paris, also addressed his opponents, saying, “I am not the head of a team, but the head of everyone,” as the French agency reported.

“I know that a number of our compatriots voted for me today, not in support of the ideas I carry, but in standing up to the extreme right,” Macron said. “This vote obligates me for the coming years.”

He added that it is necessary to “give answers” to those who were pushed by “anger and difference of opinion” to vote to the far right.

Le Pen loses..and clings to hope

For her part, Le Pen conceded defeat, in her first reaction to her loss of the ballot in the second round of the French presidential elections.

Yesterday, Sunday, Le Pen said that obtaining more than 42% of the vote (according to preliminary results) is a “big and overwhelming victory”, stressing that she will continue to act with full force against the policies of Emmanuel Macron.

In a speech to her supporters immediately after the announcement of the preliminary results, Le Pen said: “Getting more than 42% of the vote is a great and overwhelming victory… Millions of French citizens chose change, and I thank them all for their trust and support.”

“I don’t have the slightest feeling or resentment, despite the loss, I hold on to hope, because this result reflects the lack of confidence of the French people in the current policies,” she added.

“The opposition will be strong in France and we will continue to act against Macron’s policies in order to support our purchasing power and our social system,” she added.

And Le Pen added, “Our battle is not over and we will continue to work in the upcoming parliamentary elections. We will fight the battles of the legislative elections against Macron’s policies, because his project represents a danger to France.”

Le Pen is in the lead overseas

According to the results of the vote counting, it appears that Le Pen scored a major victory in overseas territories, during the second round of the French presidential elections.

Le Pen topped the results in 3 overseas regions: Guadeloupe, Guyana and Martinique, where the National Rally candidate received 69.6% of the vote in Guadeloupe, 60.87% in Martinique and 54.73% in Saint Barthelemy, according to AFP.

In Guyana, in South America, Le Pen received 60.7% of the vote, and 50.7% of the vote in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French archipelago in North America, according to figures published by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, Macron led the polls in the French Pacific, with 61% of the vote in New Caledonia, 51.8% in French Polynesia and 67.4% in Wallis and Futuna.