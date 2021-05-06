French President Emmanuel Macron has joined the leaders in favor of revoking patents for Covid-19 vaccines. Today, Thursday, at the opening of a new vaccination center in Paris, the French President said that vaccines are a global public good. He added that what makes vaccines difficult today is the transfer of technology and the ability to produce.

The administration of US President Joe Biden sparked a debate this week about the abandonment of patents, amid criticism of the slow introduction of vaccines in poor countries. Giving up patents would cut costs and allow them to produce their own vaccines.