The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, addresses the country this Thursday to explain how he thinks address the political crisis after the fall of Michel Barnier’s Government due to a motion of censure presented by the bloc of left-wing parties and which was supported by the extreme right of Marine Le Pen. Barnier has already presented his resignation to the leader of the Republic, who accepted it while asking him to continue taking care of current affairs until a replacement is appointed.

“Michel Barnier guarantees, with the members of his Government, the treatment of current affairs until the appointment of a new Government,” the Elysée indicated in a statement. Meanwhile, Macron continues his negotiations to find a new candidate Prime Minister three months after Barnier’s appointment, making him the shortest French Prime Minister since the Second World War.

The French president has already maintained contacts with various personalities to find a way out of this crisis. Thus, he met with the president of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who this Thursday in a radio interview urged him to quickly name Barnier’s replacement. The negotiations also focus on Gérard Lacher, president of the Senate, a chamber that has a conservative majority.

