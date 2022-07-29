Bin Salman rehabilitated by Macron, controversy in France

Controversy in France for the reception reserved by Emmanuel Macron to Mohammad bin-Salman. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Deputy Prime Minister and the French President “expressed a common desire to strengthen the strategic partnership” at a working dinner in Paris. According to the Saudi news agency “Spa”, the two leaders, accompanied by delegations, held a large meeting during which they agreed to continue to “consult on matters of mutual interest” in order to promote security and stability of the Middle East region.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a letter of thanks to French President Emmanuel Macronwith whom he met for a “working dinner” at the Elysée, specifying that “the official talks held with the French president confirmed the common will to strengthen the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and France in all fields “.

The rehabilitation of the man who is considered by many to be the instigator of Khashoggi’s murder continues, with the victim’s family who, not surprisingly, say they are indignant. The affair is causing several controversies in France. As the Fatto Quotidiano explains, “Saudi Arabia is in fact the world’s largest oil exporter. It is also a strategic partner for Paris in the Middle East, particularly in the context of the political and financial crisis in Lebanon. It is also one of the largest customers of the French military industry, with contracts worth 700 million euros in 2021 “.

