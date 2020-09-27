French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the opinion that Alyaksandr Lukashenka will have to relinquish power in Belarus.

According to the publication Le Journal du Dimanche, Macron noted that a crisis of the authoritarian government “which cannot accept the logic of democracy and which is held by force” has come in Belarus.

The French President stressed that he was delighted with the protesters.

“They are aware of the risks they are taking by demonstrating every week, on weekends, and yet they continue to do so in an effort to breathe life into this long-suppressed democracy in this country.“- said Macron.

And about Alexander Lukashenko, the French President spoke laconically: “Obviously he’ll have to leave“.

Earlier it was reported that a “people’s inauguration” was announced in Belarus.

