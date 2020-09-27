French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche spoke in favor of the voluntary resignation of the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

“This is a crisis of power, of an authoritarian government that cannot accept the logic of democracy and is trying to hold on to by force. It is obvious that Lukashenka must leave, ”Macron said.

At the same time, the French president expressed admiration for the Belarusian citizens taking part in the protests, the risk they take, “trying to breathe life into the democracy that has been suppressed in this country for a long time.” The women participating in the protests deserve special respect, in his opinion.

Earlier on September 27, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that “after an unsuccessful attempt to impose a color revolution” Minsk is experiencing “external interference aimed at undermining the state system” of the republic. He accused a number of neighboring states of trying to plunge Belarus into chaos and throw it back in development.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal crackdown on demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act according to the manuals of color revolutions, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. The opposition is accused of attempting a coup d’etat.