French President Macron said the EU has not succeeded in containing Russia

Brussels must continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, even if Washington’s position changes, because for the European Union (EU) this is a matter of its own security, French President Emmanuel Macron said. transmits France 5 TV channel.

According to him, support for Ukraine is one of the fundamental issues of 2024. According to Macron, the EU can help Kyiv without the United States. He added that some European countries doubt the need to allocate funds.

“European security is at stake. Even if the Americans decide to change their position, this is a matter of European sovereignty and the ability to choose their own future,” the president said. The French politician admitted that Europe “has not been very successful” in containing Russia; attempts to put pressure on Moscow have failed.

Macron also said that the United States and Europe have doubts about the future of Ukraine.