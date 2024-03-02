Macron: athletes under a neutral flag should be allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the admission of Russian athletes to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His words lead Athletic.

Macron said sport should mean unity. “We are all responsible for this decision. Athletes under a neutral flag, in conditions of respect and sobriety, should be able to do their job,” he said.

On March 1, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin stood up for the country’s representatives who want to compete at the 2024 Olympics. In his opinion, the athletes participating in the selection for the Games are the property of the country, and they must be treated with respect.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee decided to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics in Paris. They will be able to take part in the tournament as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, or who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the 2024 Games. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.