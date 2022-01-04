French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the Parisien newspaper, answered a question about participation in the country’s presidential elections, which will be held in April 2022.

The politician admitted that he would like to participate in the upcoming elections, but the time for the nomination has not yet come. “Now I must take action to combat the pandemic,” –

he said.

In September, the candidates for the presidential elections in France were announced. Among them are the leader of the National Unification Party Marine Le Pen, the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, the National Secretary of the Communist Party Fabienne Roussel, the leader of the Unruly France Party Jean-Luc Melanchon.

The presidential elections in France will be held in two rounds. They are slated for April 10 and 24, 2022.