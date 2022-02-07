French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday ahead of his visit to Moscow.

“The two leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to the ongoing Russian military build-up on the border with Russia,” the White House said in a statement.

Ukraine and affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement issued by the Elysee Palace in Paris said that the two leaders spoke for about forty minutes.

Macron will travel to Moscow later on Monday to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. And they had already talked on the phone three times during the days

the last few.

Prior to his visit to the Kremlin, Macron coordinated his position with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a visit to Washington to meet Biden on Monday.