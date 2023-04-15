The announcement of the signing of the law came after the French Constitutional Council approved the measure on Friday, and after months of protests against the amendment, which the government extracted from Parliament without a final vote.

The bill would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, but it has sparked huge and sometimes violent protests in recent weeks.

The Constitutional Council gave the green light to the draft law, while expressing some minor reservations about it, in a move that may be a source of great relief for Macron and his government.

Opinion polls show that the vast majority opposes raising the retirement age, in addition to the fact that the government relied on Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows it to pass the bill without a final vote in Parliament.

When the Assembly announced its decision on the bill, demonstrators gathered outside the City of Paris building and held banners reading “A climate of anger” and “Strikes continue until the bill is withdrawn.”

The council said that the government’s measures were in line with the constitution and therefore agreed to raise the retirement age while canceling some measures that enhance job opportunities for older workers on the grounds that they are not concerned with this legislation.

What does French President Emmanuel Macron say?