Dhe day on which the French President flew to Berlin will appear in the history books. Anyway, he deserves it. Emmanuel Macron came to the capital last Monday to honor a deceased person. A man who didn't make it to Macron's level, who wasn't chancellor or federal president, even though he aspired to be. A man whose highest positions were minister and president of the Bundestag, who was also three and a half decades older than the guest from France. But that wasn't what motivated Macron to give a speech in the Reichstag building.

He came to bow to the democrat and European Wolfgang Schäuble. In a short space of time, the President, in a show of strength, acquired such good language skills that he was able to deliver the majority of his speech in German with almost no errors.