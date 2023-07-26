Emmanuel Macron feels rejected by Washington. Now he is visiting New Caledonia and two islands under Chinese influence. He wants to demonstrate that France is an Indo-Pacific power.

Far away and yet in France: Emmanuel Macron in New Caledonia Image: AFP

ARafale fighter jets accompanied the French President’s Airbus on the last flight to New Caledonia. “France is an Indo-Pacific power!” Emmanuel Macron tweeted at the footage. During his five-day trip to New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, France’s claim to “offer alternatives” is in the foreground, as an advisor at the Elysée Palace put it.

The background is China’s increasingly aggressive struggle for influence over the island states in the Pacific. France feels directly challenged by this. 1.6 million French live in the region. From New Caledonia to Futuna to French Polynesia, France has extensive maritime and economic zones close to Chinese spheres of influence. France is therefore directly affected by the growing tensions in the region.