In France, President Emmanuel Macron concedes defeat after electoral defeat, but on the international board he draws diplomatic muscle. From the European Union to Lebanon, through Mali, the Sahel, Belarus or the Mediterranean crisis between Turkey and Greece, the head of the French Government multiplies his international interventions and is even requested to mediate in crisis.

Macron won the presidential elections in May 2017 with 66.1% of the votes against far-right leader Marine Le Pen and later the legislative elections. But since then his party, La República en Marcha, has only received electoral blows. His list came second in the May 2019 European elections behind Marine Le Pen’s National Regrouping (former National Front). Last June, he lost in the municipal elections, marked by strong abstention and the advance of the Greens. This Sunday elections to the Senate were held and Macron’s party lost again. The group of La República in Marchá will be the fourth in number of seats, behind the Conservatives and Socialists.

His popularity in France is also limping. It must deal with the health, economic and social crisis derived from covid-19. Currently only 36% of the French are satisfied with their work.

The dissident Tijanóvskaya meets today with the French leader to ask for his mediation in Belarus



However, at the international level Macron monopolizes the spotlight. Together with Chancellor Angela Merkel, she started the Franco-German engine in May to relaunch the European economy. This summer he has been very busy with various international crises: from Lebanon, where he is trying to push for an agreement to reform the country after the explosion that left 192 dead in Beirut on August 4, to the tensions between Turkey and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean. , including the fight against terrorism in the Sahel, the coup in Mali, the death of six French aid workers in Niger and the resolution of the migration conflict in Lesbos after the burning of a refugee camp. France has already accepted the reception of 500 minors.

Mediator before Putin



Macron was also willing this summer to give Russian opponent Alexei Navalni asylum and medical assistance after he was poisoned, and has played his cards in Belarus. The president, who began a state visit to Latvia and Lithuania yesterday, plans to meet today with the opposition leader Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, who has asked him to act as a “mediator” in the political crisis in his country, in the hope that he will succeed. convince Russian Vladimir Putin to join the dialogue.

Many of these efforts on the international board have, however, been unsuccessful so far. Lebanese leaders have reneged on a commitment to form a reformist government, prompting Macron on Sunday to accuse them of “collective treason.” The alleged poisoning of Navalni and the tension in Belarus also cast doubt on French plans to improve cooperation with Russia. And in the conflict between Greece and Turkey, Merkel’s Germany has opted for a line of dialogue, while Macron leans toward confrontation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Her desire for France to play a balancing power role in the post-covid world is not as straightforward as she would like.