The French president took a new step to remember the Harkis’ involvement during the Algerian war. At a reception at the Elysee Palace, the president announced an act of recognition and reparation for these Algerian ex-combatants who were alongside the French Army and who have been forgotten for decades.

On Monday, September 20, President Emmanuel Macron presided over a reception dedicated to the war veterans known as ‘Harkis’ who fought alongside the French Army during the Algerian War (1954 – 1962). During a speech, the president announced a “recognition and reparation” law.

“The Government will present before the end of the year a project to enshrine in our laws the recognition and reparation of the Harkis,” said the head of state, asking for their forgiveness.

“I want to thank the combatants; we will not forget them,” he added. “France has failed in its duties to the Harkis, their wives, their children,” he insisted.

“France released their hand and turned her back on them”

The French head of state recalled that about 200,000 Harkis wore the colors of France during the Algerian war and rendered “imminent service”. But their reception in France at the end of the conflict “was not dignified” and half of them were “parked in camps”.

“The fate of the Harkis was terrible, excluded, subjugated, handicapped, exiled from their homeland, mocked in their host land,” summarized Emmanuel Macron. “For you and your families it was an abandonment,” he acknowledged. “France released their hand and turned his back on them,” said the French president.

About 300 people were invited to the ceremony at the Elysee: Harkis of advanced age and also their descendants, heads of associations and personalities.

The reception was held five days before the National Day of Tribute to the Harkis, which has been celebrated every September 25 since 2003, especially in the south of France, where there is a large community.

A law required to recognize “the abandonment of the Harkis”

During the Algerian war, almost 200,000 Algerians were recruited as auxiliaries to the French Army. When it was all over, some of them, abandoned by Paris, were victims of reprisals in Algeria.

Several tens of thousands of people, often accompanied by women and children, were transferred to France, where they were placed in “transit and reclassification camps” with traumatic and unworthy living conditions.

Since then, “the Republic has taken steps: various compensation procedures have been installed over time,” recalled an adviser at the Elysee.

Following some gestures, considered insufficient by the Harkis associations, they demanded in an open letter to Emmanuel Macron that a “law recognizing the abandonment of the Harkis” be voted on before the end of the year.

“We have seen you have the courage to recognize dark pages of our history, about the war in Algeria, Rwanda or the nuclear tests in Polynesia. We hope that you are the one who ends 60 years of certain hypocrisy and that consists in recognizing the abandonment of the Harkis in the speeches, but reject the fact in a law ”, the Association Justice Information Reparation for the Harkis (Ajir) pronounced in the letter.

The associations, which claim to represent a community of around 400,000 people (Harkis and descendants), also demanded an increase in existing compensation.

In September 2018, the Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, Geneviève Darrieussecq, presented the “Harkis plan” that included the release of 40 million euros over four years to revalue veterans’ pensions and help those of their children who they live in precariousness.

Legions of Honor Distribution

Emmanuel Macron had previously announced that he would address the Harkis upon receiving, in January, the report from historian Benjamin Stora with the aim of promoting “the appeasement of memories” surrounding the war in Algeria and that it remains “an open wound. “between the two shores of the Mediterranean.

During the reception, the president decorated Salah Abdelkrim, a Harki representative wounded in combat, French General François Meyer, who organized the repatriation “of several hundred harkis”, and a daughter of Harki, Bornia Tarall, “activist for equality opportunities and diversity “.

After having had several initiatives (on Maurice Audin, the opening of the archives or the murder of the lawyer Ali Boumendjel), Macron still intends to participate in two commemorative days at the end of his five-year period: the repression by the French Police in a demonstration of Algerians in Paris on October 17, 1961 and the signing of the Evian Accords on March 18, 1962 that enshrined the French defeat in Algeria.

The encounters are politically sensitive in this run-up to the April 2022 presidential elections, when the Harkis represent an electorate traditionally courted by the Agrupación Nacional party and the right wing.

