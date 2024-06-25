Emmanuel Macron: French legislative elections begin on the 30th | Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a podcast episode published this Monday (24) that both the right-wing National Rally (RN) party and the left-wing New Popular Front coalition – which were ahead in the parliamentary elections – they ran the risk of bringing a “civil war” to France.

Macron said in the profile interview DIY Generation that the RN party’s manifesto – which polls put first – and its solutions to dealing with fears over crime and immigration were based on “stigmatization or division”.

“I think the solutions given by the extreme right [segundo ele] are out of the question, because they are categorizing people in terms of religion or origin and that’s why they lead to division and civil war,” Macron said on the podcast.

The French president made the same criticism of the left-wing France Insubmissa (LFI) party, which is part of the New Popular Front coalition.

“But also in this case, there’s a civil war behind it, because you’re just categorizing people in terms of their religious outlook or the community they belong to, which in some ways is a way of justifying their isolation. of the broader national community and in that case you would have a civil war with those who don’t share those same values,” Macron said.

Asked about Macron’s comments about a civil war, RN President Jordan Bardella, seen as a possible prime minister if RN obtains the most votes in the election, responded to M6 TV: “a president shouldn’t say that.”

The leader of France Insubmissa, Jean-Luc Melenchon, also criticized Macron’s comments in an interview with France 2 TVsaying it was Macron’s own policies that were provoking civil unrest, such as in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia.