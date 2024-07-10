In a “letter to the French” published this Wednesday (10) in the newspaper Le Parisien, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said that “no one won” the second round of the legislative elections, held on Sunday (7), and called for dialogue so that the country can get out of the political crisis.

In the early elections, the French National Assembly now has three major political blocs: the leftist New Popular Front (NFP), with 180 seats; Macron’s coalition, with 159; and the right-wing nationalist National Rally (RN), with 142 seats.

None of these groups came close to an absolute majority (at least 289 seats), which makes it difficult for Macron to appoint a prime minister to form a government capable of surviving no-confidence votes in the National Assembly.

“No political force has obtained a sufficient majority on its own, and the blocs or coalitions that emerged from these elections are all in the minority,” Macron wrote.

“I ask all political forces that recognize republican institutions, the rule of law, parliamentarism, a European orientation and the defense of French independence to engage in a sincere and loyal dialogue to build a solid, necessarily plural, majority for the country,” said the president.

Macron said that this goal “presupposes giving political forces a little time to build these commitments.”

“[Enquanto isso,] the current government will continue to exercise its responsibilities, therefore dealing with day-to-day matters, as is the republican tradition,” added the French president.

On Monday (8), the country’s Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, presented his resignation to Macron, who asked him to remain in office until a replacement is chosen.

The NFP, the coalition that won the most seats on Sunday, said it would present a name to the president for the position this week, but has not yet done so due to internal disagreements.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the France Insoumise party, one of the NFP’s parties, criticized Macron for not yet having called representatives of any coalition for talks at the Elysee Palace.

“We knew the election results three days ago and the man who dissolved the Assembly [Macron] didn’t call anyone. And there is no interest in starting to resolve the situation”, he stated. (With EFE Agency)