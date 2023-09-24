In an interview this Sunday (September 24), the president also announced the return to Paris of the French ambassador to the African country

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, stated this Sunday (September 24, 2023) that he will hold “an orderly exit” in the coming months of French soldiers from the territory of Niger, a country that suffered a coup d’état in July.

The statement was made in an interview with French broadcasters TF1. Macron said France had decided to put an end to “military cooperation with Niger” is that, “in the next few hours”the French ambassador in the country will return to Paris.

According to the news agency Associated PressFrance has kept about 1,500 troops in Niger since the July coup, saying France did not recognize the coup leaders as legitimate.

Macron’s announcement also comes in response to the new rule of Ascena (Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar), which banned French aircraft from the territory of Niger, according to the French newspaper Le Monde.

UNDERSTAND

In July, Niger Army officials announced the dismissal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The announcement was made live on state TV.

According to the military, armed troops invaded the government headquarters in the capital Niamey and surprised Bazoum. The group said it had dissolved the Constitution, suspended institutions and closed the country’s borders. A mandatory chime from 10pm to 5am was also enacted.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane made the statement to the nation alongside 9 other officers and warned the international community not to interfere.

“We, the defense and security forces, gathered in the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, decided to put an end to the regime that you know, the security situation and poor economic and social governance”said the Army spokesman.

A few days later, Niger Army officials named General Abdourahmane Tiani as the country’s new head of state. In a broadcast on state TV, the general said that he was appointed president of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland and stated that the military coup took place to “preserve the country” of Bazoum’s poor economic and social management, who is being held in the presidential palace.