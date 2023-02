French President Emmanuel Macron at the opening of the Munich Security Conference, February 17, 2023. | Photo: Anna Szilagyi/EFE/EPA

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, assured that he wanted Russia to defeat the war in Ukraine, but without destroying the country, and confirmed that he was convinced that the conflict would have a negotiated solution. “France’s position has never been, nor will it ever be, to crush Russia”, guaranteed the head of state, in an interview given to the newspapers. Le Figaro, Le Journal du Dimanche and France Inter radio, and fragments of which were posted on the internet.

Macron, who is often criticized in France for allegedly pro-Russian positions, defended himself. “I want Russia to defeat Ukraine and I want Ukraine to be able to defend itself, but I am convinced that the end of this will not end militarily,” the president assured. The Frenchman said that he considered that “what is now missing is for Ukraine to launch a military offensive that upsets the Russian front, with the aim of forcing the return of negotiations”, since “neither party can win completely” in the military field. , a feeling he believes to be the same as that of France’s allies.

The Frenchman said that the unity of Europeans and the West is one of the great failures of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, Macron warned that Europeans will be the losers if the conflict drags on indefinitely. The French president also acknowledged that he does not believe that the war could trigger a democratic transition in Russia, although he wants that to happen.