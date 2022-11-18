The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said this Thursday (17.Nov.2022) that he supports the idea of ​​the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Brazilian Amazon to host a future UN climate conference.

During his speech at COP27, on November 16, in Egypt, Lula defended that the next climate conference, in 2025, be held in an Amazonian state in Brazil. 🇧🇷We are going to ask that this 2025 COP be held in Brazil’. And in Brazil, be made in the Amazon”said the PT.

through your profile on Twitter, the French head of state celebrated “the return to an Amazonian strategy”🇧🇷 Said that: “France will also continue to engage [na questão da Amazônia]🇧🇷🇧🇷

“We need”said Macron regarding a COP in the Amazon.

LULA’S SPEECH AT COP27

The new president-elect of Brazil spoke at COP27 on the morning of Wednesday (16.Nov). Lula participated in the panel “Amazon Charter – A Common Agenda for the Climate Transition”in which the governor Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA) read a letter from governors for the Amazon.

“Brazil is back in the world. Brazil is emerging from the cocoon it has been subjected to for the past 4 years,” she said. “Brazil cannot be isolated as we have been in the last 4 years. Brazil did not travel to any country and no country traveled to Brazil. It was as if we had been blocked.”he declared.

By defending that the next UN climate conference be held in a state in the Brazilian Amazon, the PT said that people who defend the Amazon need to know the region.

“In the Amazon there are 2 states able to host any international conference, which is the State of Amazonas and the State of Pará”said the president-elect looking at governors who attended the event. “Then you discuss among yourselves who has more to offer from the point of view of infrastructure🇧🇷

Watch Lula’s speech (10min04s):

Read the full text of Lula’s speech:

“I have a speech at 5 pm [horário do Egito], therefore, I will not give a speech now. I just wanted the governors to take into account that I would sign this document of yours without any problem because it is more than fair that we recover the federative alliance that we have in Brazil so that the federal government governs in common agreement with the governors, and, even more, that the federal government should once again govern in agreement with the mayors of the cities, because it is not possible for there to be a distance between the President of the Republic, the governors and the mayors. And here we are in Egypt, on my first trip, I was invited by fellow Helder, on behalf of the consortium. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the invitation. It could not have been a more representative invitation than an invitation made by the governors of the Amazon. And then I received an invitation from the president of Egypt to come to this COP.

“And I’m here to tell all of you that Brazil is back in the world. Brazil is emerging from the cocoon to which it has been subjected for the past 4 years. Brazil was not born to be an isolated country. Brazil is very big, Brazil has an extraordinary culture, Brazil is a megadiverse country. Brazil is a country resulting from the most extraordinary miscegenation. And there is this mixture of Indians, blacks and Europeans that allowed the birth of such an extraordinary people. Brazil cannot be isolated as we have been in the last 4 years. Brazil did not travel to any country and no country traveled to Brazil. It was like we were having a block. And the blockade was not an economic blockade, it was not a political blockade, it was simply a blockade against anti-democracy, against denialism. It was a blockade against a government that knew no motive, made no effort to talk to the world.

“And we came here, at this COP, 1st to tell you that: ‘You can be sure that we are going to talk to the UN secretary general and we are going to ask that this 2025 COP be held in Brazil’. And in Brazil, be made in the Amazon. And in the Amazon there are 2 States to host any international conference, which is the State of Amazonas and the State of Pará. Then you will discuss among yourselves who has the most to offer from the point of view of infrastructure to receive the thousands of people who will go to the State. I think it’s very important that it be in the Amazon. I think it’s very important that the people who defend the Amazon, the people who defend the climate, know firsthand what that region is. It’s about setting up the way for people to walk around, for people to meet, for people to navigate, so that people can discuss the Amazon from a concrete reality and not just from a culture through reading.

“The 2nd thing I wanted to say to you, and this goes for the governors, is that we are going to make Brazil live democratically with its representatives again. It is not possible for a President of the Republic not to hold when and when meetings with the governors. It is not possible for a President of the Republic to think that he is capable of governing Brazil without taking into account the needs of the States, and, within the States, taking into account the needs of the cities. And that’s where the people’s problem lies. It is in the city that the people want health, want education, want quality of life.

“You know that we are going to fight very hard against legal deforestation. It is important for people to know that we are going to take care and take very strong care of the indigenous peoples and that is why we are going to create the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples so that we can ensure that they are not treated like bandits, sometimes, by the national press.

“We want to give citizenship to people. So you can be prepared, you can be prepared, that we are going to talk to the governors. We don’t want to do anything without talking, without waking up. But we are going to do what needs to be done in the Amazon. Everything we can take from the richness of that extraordinary ecosystem, from a biodiversity that we still… [pausa] ‘My water, Janjinha’. Of a biodiversity that we still don’t fully know.

“So we want to effectively tell you if the Amazon has the meaning it has for planet Earth. If the Amazon is as important as you all say it is, that scientists say it is. We don’t have to measure any effort so that we can convince people that a standing tree, a living tree, is of more use than a felled tree, without any criteria and without any need. And in this regard, we are going to make a commitment with the mayors. We won’t avoid burnings if we don’t have the commitment of the mayors. It is the mayor who is in the city, it is the mayor who knows whose land it is. It is the mayor who knows where it started. There’s no point in arguing about Brasilia. It’s important to get down to where things are happening. It is important to act and know that the mayors will have resources so that we can charge within something, because I am aware that over time the federal government has been passing a lot of responsibility to the mayor and less money to the mayors.

“I am aware that every time we make a tax exemption policy, we give a gain to the businessmen who had this exemption and we suffocate the mayors who will receive less money to do what we determine in the Constitution. It could not, Helder, be a better meeting, a meeting here in an international forum to tell you that Brazil is going to change definitively. Democracy will reign in our country again and dialogue will be permanent.

“We politicians may be opponents in one election or another, but we are not enemies, just opponents. When the elections are over, diversity is over, and each one has an obligation to govern and the President of the Republic has an obligation to talk to everyone on equal terms without asking what division he belongs to, what religion he professes and what football team he supports .

“We have to talk because what we govern is not for ourselves, it is for the Brazilian people. And for us to end hunger in Brazil, for us to end extreme poverty in Brazil, for us to end the process of degradation that our forests are experiencing, with the suffering of our indigenous people, we are going to have to talk a lot and work together so that Brazil can be a source of pride to the world, and not a source of despair as it is today.

“Thank you Helder, thank you, thank you to the governors. And I invite you, at 5 pm [horário do Egito], that I’m going to make an official statement. Then I’ll say more things that we’re going to do in Brazil because that’s what I came here for. Thanks.”